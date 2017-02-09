Don't be fooled by the sunshine.

Environment Canada is calling for snow squalls this afternoon, with wind, and more on the way Thursday evening.

The forecast is for increasing cloudiness near noon, then flurries and local snow squalls.

There will be local blowing snow Thursday afternoon, 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will become northwest at 30 kilometres an hour, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be -8 Celsius.

Tonight there will be more flurries and local snow squalls ending, before Friday morning, then mainly cloudy.

There will again be local blowing snow tonight, with local amounts of 10 cm. The wind will be northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be -15 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -25 C.

Friday will see more of the same, just not as much.

It will be cloudy, with snow beginning in the afternoon amounting to 5 cm. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon with a high of -7 C.

Friday night will see periods of snow and a low of -5 C.