The Sadies’ performance in Barrie on Friday night coincides with the release of the band’s latest album Northern Passages.

The Toronto-based group is touring in support of Blue Rodeo.

Northern Passages is The Sadies’ 10th studio album. The cover image of the aurora borealis, taken by photographer David Kilabuk in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, sums up the band’s story. It was recorded over the winter of 2015 in the basement of Dallas and Travis Good’s parents’ home north of Toronto, the same space where the brothers first started playing in bands.

The album takes their psych-folk-country-punk sound to the next level. The four musicians have been together for the past 20 years - bassist Sean Dean and drummer Mike Belitsky round out the quartet.

Over the years, The Sadies have collaborated with a variety of bands from Gord Downie to Neil Young. For the single, ‘It’s Easy (Like Walking)’ released just before Christmas, The Sadies recruited Kurt Vile for the vocal track - the singer-songwriter had supported the band on a earlier tour and they had talked about collaborating then.

The song was also broadcast on CBC q with Tom Power.

The first single, Riverview Fog, began as a letter to their friend, Rick White, who is credited with helping to shape The Sadies’ story.

Dallas Good wrote the first song, considered to be the centrepiece of Northern Passage, as an extension of the Sadie’s last record, Internal Sounds. Other songs contain social, political, and humorous elements.

The Sadies play the Barrie Molson Centre on Friday.

Blue Rodeo marked the release of their 14th studio album, 1000 Arms last fall. The band started a tour of Ontario and the East Coast Feb. 2.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.