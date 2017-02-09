INNISFIL – An Internet list of abandoned homes led six people to an unoccupied building here just after midnight Thursday.

South Simcoe police were approached by a citizen who had just seen people with flashlights near the house.

Officers found six young adults inside the building.

An 18-year-old Georgina woman was found to be violating the conditions of her bail, police said, was charged with that and held in custody.

The others were cautioned by police about trespassing and released.