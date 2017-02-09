The city's efforts to control this winter continue.

Priority streets in Barrie are in good condition, while sanders are applying material to all residential roads.

City crews are continuing to address icy sections on priority sidewalks, and will continue until the job is complete.

Crews started clearing and sanding residential sidewalks 4 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. today.

Barrie's Overnight Parking Bylaw bans on-street parking from 3–6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01–7 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31 - ensuring the city can completely clear streets of snow and that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

For up-to-date information on winter control, visit barrie.ca/snow.