A Barrie man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide on William Street early Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old will be appearing in bail court this afternoon.

The victims have been identified as a 51-year-old father and his 19-year-old son, both Barrie residents. Their names will not be released by police until next-of-kin are notified.

Investigators believe the victims and the man accused of their murders knew each other, and police are not looking for any further suspects.

“They just knew each other, so in saying that it wasn't a random act and there is no safety concern here,” Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers said. “They knew each other before this incident happened.”

Forensic post-mortems are scheduled for Friday at Ontario's Centre for Forensic Science in Toronto.

Rodgers said police plan to release causes of death after the port-mortems.

Police received two 911 calls at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and went to a William Street residence, between Burton Avenue and Holgate Street, where two men were found with what police called 'obvious signs of trauma'.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man was arrested at a Marcus Street home and later questioned by city police. Rodgers said this was the same man now facing two first-degree murder charges.

Police have been asked if illegal drug sales or distribution was involved in this incident.

“At this point that's part of the investigation and they're looking into what connected the parties together,” Rodgers said, “but I don't have confirmation of that (a drug connection) right now.”

The city police forensic identification unit will continue processing both the William Street and Marcus Street scenes throughout the next few days.

“Nothing has been seized, they're still processing the scene. Nothing at this point has been taken out,” Rodgers said.

“Both residences are being held by the police, so anything that's in there will be processing and taken out if it's related to the crime.”

A police unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) might also be used during the continuing investigation to reconstruct the scenes.

Canvassing of the two neighbourhoods will continue for the rest of this week, police said.

Anyone who was in these areas between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, or could have video surveillance of the areas, is asked to call police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160.

