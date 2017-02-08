Time once again to dig into the Summa Dis, Summa Dat file.

At what point is a news story ancient history?

Depending on how much stuff is happening out there, anywhere from 24 to 36 hours. Then, it’s as quick an exit to irrelevance as a Titanic state dining room fork landing with a soft, slow-motion bounce on the cold ocean floor.

Whatever, there was a story in last Wednesday’s Examiner that is worth hauling up, the one about the City of Barrie selling naming rights for the downtown centre for the performing arts.

For the last few years, it’s been known as the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts, but we all know how that worked out.

In the Examiner story, Zvi Lifshiz, executive director of Invest Barrie, said that this “is a great sponsorship opportunity in our city that would bring a tremendous amount of exposure and name recognition.”

True, but if trying to wring the most loot possible out of selling these naming rights, what will the City of Barrie do if, for instance, the Beer Store comes calling with the biggest offer?

The Beer Store Centre for the Performing Arts?

How about The Burger King Centre for the Performing Arts?

As a corporate strategy that sooner or later lands in the ears… it could be awkward.

If we could have the Scotiabank Centre for the Performing Arts, the circle would be complete, that southwest corner of the Five Points would be, in spirit, its old self, and no one at city hall would have to worry about a single cheque being made of rubber.

This being Black History Month, a salute right here and now to someone who doesn’t usually rate the same space as Martin Luther King or Frederick Douglass.

For James Jamerson, his regular day job consisted of going to a recording studio on Detroit’s West Grand Boulevard and playing his 1962 Fender Precision bass on hit after Motown hit.

Jamerson’s is not a household name, but his influence in music is massive, in part because of the many bass-playing fans he attracted, such as Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and Paul McCartney.

I’ve always liked one particular scientific candy to chew on, the one that states that a butterfly’s wing flapping could, through countless environmental echoes and build-ups, cause a major storm on the other side of the world. Just like a kid on a 1943 summer’s day in South Carolina, fastening a small string to piece of wood, then plucking it.

What do you do if, just as a band photo shoot is getting underway, Jeffrey Lebowski stumbles into the scene, fairly drunk, braying “blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah!” before walking away, thinking about it, then stumbling back into the scene with a few more “blah, blah, blahs”?

Well, if you’re a Fred Grant Square, you laugh at the bizarreness of it all. If you’re Ian McInroy, you thank the band-shoot gods for an unscripted moment loud and alive with five laughing faces to capture. And if you’re the dude who did in fact stumble into our band shoot last Saturday morning while we were freezing in front of the old library on Collier Street, thanks. None of us bowl, none of us are named Donny, but you get the high score in Freds’ lore.

Quick memo to Old Man Winter: Your recent, sudden street-as-hockey-rink theme was pretty harsh. No matter, the calendar says we’re just three weeks from March. That means we’re on the home stretch, my friend. Home stretch.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.