At the MacLaren Art Centre, we strive to develop new opportunities to engage young people in the visual arts.

We believe in the power of arts education to foster creativity, self-expression and communication; to enhance learning, problem solving and critical thinking; to build resilience, self-esteem and self-confidence; and to enhance empathy and understanding.

Working in our fully equipped sunlit studio, youth aged 14 to 18 can participate in a number of free visual arts programmes inspired by our exhibitions and guided by professional artists.

After school each Wednesday from September to June, we offer W’Edge, a free drop-in studio program led by regional artists. Like-minded youth spend stimulating afternoons exploring contemporary art and ideas through a range of techniques and materials, including paint, plaster, wire, silkscreen, clay, collage, pastel, animation and more (all materials are provided free of charge).

This season, Barrie artist Sean George is leading a series of mixed-media workshops around The Artist and the Archive: Research, Collect, Preserve and Display with these aspiring artists, culminating in a group exhibition at the gallery this spring.

W’Edge offers an open forum for youth to explore different styles and approaches to artmaking while nurturing their own artistic talent and creative expression. It is also a fun, informal, social experience during which friendships are formed.

Many W’Edge participants also join our Youth Advisory Council, which meets monthly to develop artistic and social events with and for their peers.

The fall and spring coffeehouses they organize at the gallery are huge hits, each attracting up to 150 young people and their families from across the county. This critical group of young volunteers also helps to deliver free artistic activities for the MacLaren at the gallery and at Barrie’s community festivals. W’Edge and our youth council are generously supported by TD Bank.

Beginning March 25, we are offering a special series of six free Saturday workshops for youth led by professional Canadian indigenous artists and curators including: William Kingfisher (Chippewas of Rama First Nation Reserve); Clayton Samuel King (Potawatomi descent, Beausoleil First Nation); Gerald McMaster (Plains Cree and Blackfoot); Lisa Myers (Anishinaabe from Beausoleil First Nation and the Georgian Bay region); Luke Parnell (Haida and Nisga’a heritage); and Mary-Anne Barkhouse (Nimpkish band, Kwakiutl First Nation).

Presented in partnership with the Barrie Native Friendship Centre and the Beausoleil First Nation Springwater Park with support from the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, this innovative program on contemporary Canadian indigenous art will introduce regional youth to indigenous values, history, visual and popular culture, myths and legends among other narratives. From 10 a.m. to noon, youth will engage in discussion with each contributor, followed by a hands-on visual arts workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants and their family members are encouraged to meet with contributors after the workshop from 3 to 4 p.m.

Get inspired and share your creativity with us! For details, visit www.maclarenart.com.

Carolyn Bell Farrell is the executive director at the MacLaren Art Centre.