His Barrie Colts on a season-high eight-game losing skid and facing a Mississauga Steelheads team that appears to be finally living up to its favourite status in the Eastern Conference, Dale Hawerchuk is making sure his team’s attention is right where it needs to be.

“I think for us we’ve got to focus on what we’re doing,” said the Colts head coach ahead of Thursday night’s home date against the Steelheads at the Barrie Molson Centre. “When we execute better, we always play better.

“Mississauga is a good hockey club and they’ve got better since they’ve got their (injured players) back, and we know that.”

The Steelheads, led by top NHL prospects Michael McLeod (New Jersey), Spencer Watson (Los Angeles) and Vili Saarijarvi (Detroit), have won 11 of their last 16 games to rocket to the top of the Central Division standings.

While Barrie has won two of three games this season against its division rivals, the OHL’s last place club has only managed a single win in its last 10 contests.

“Everybody is a good hockey club in this league,” said Hawerchuk, whose club continues a busy weekend Friday on the road against the Niagara IceDogs before returning home Saturday to host the Peterborough Petes. “You can’t take a night off. If we’re not implementing our stuff, then we’re not going to beat anybody.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got our game going and if we’ve got to make some adjustments to the (game plan) through the game after scouting reports than we’ll do that. They (Mississauga) know the book on us and we know the book on them, and it’s like, ‘Who’s going to execute here?’”

For the OHL’s youngest club in a rebuilding year, it’s no surprise there’d be some tough stretches along the way.

All year long Hawerchuk and his coaching staff have tried to keep the attention of his players on growing their game as individuals and as a team.

“We don’t even think about that,” Hawerchuk said of the losing skid. “We’re just thinking about our process. Us, as coaches, we know we have a young group and the players they’re getting better with mileage, but they need to recognize certain things quicker.

“A lot of times you can do that by keeping your shifts shorter and not trying to be that ‘beat the guy.’ Just be part of the group and whoever gets glory at the end of the day then that’s great.”

Any chance of making the playoffs is getting tougher by the day.

Barrie sits 10 points behind Niagara for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with just 18 games remaining in the regular season schedule.

For Hawerchuk, the big picture will deal with itself. More importantly focus has to be on what’s directly in front of them, be it the next shift or period.

“Go out and if you have 20 or 25 shifts in the game or 10 or 15, if you’re responsible in all your shifts it’s probably going to turn into a good game,” he said.

The Colts have been in almost every game over the losing streak and while nobody likes losing it’s important for Hawerchuk they don’t start playing like individuals.

“They start trying to do almost too much themselves instead of sticking to the structure of all five guys,” the Colts head coach explained. “When that happens everything gets compounded. One guy sees another guy doing it and then says, ‘Hey, I’ll try it.’

“And then it doesn’t work out.”

Hawerchuk points to the action last weekend when he felt his club stayed together Friday night in Hamilton and fell just short, 3-2.

“I thought we played a pretty solid game in Hamilton,” he said. “We were pretty responsible, had some opportunities there and we just couldn’t get it done.”

Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Sarnia was a completely different story.

“I think that was one of our weaker efforts,” Hawerchuk said. “I don’t care if it’s three- (games) in-three (nights). It was the same for them, too.”

A poor start would cost the Colts, who trailed, 3-1, after the opening period and then 4-2 after two periods.

“We were off,” Hawerchuk said without hesitation. “The first two periods I wasn’t happy and we talked about it between the second and third periods. I thought we had good energy right away (in the third) and then the penalties just kind of took the fizzle out of that.”

Down by two goals and trying to build off a late second-period save by Christian Propp on a penalty shot, any chance of comeback was severely hampered by penalty trouble in the third period.

Even after the Colts had killed a pair of early-period Sting power plays, Barrie couldn’t ride the momentum and fell short on a pair of its own man advantages.

Then more penalty trouble sealed the Colts fate.

“We just seemed to tire out after two back-to-back kills and it kind of took the fizzle out of the comeback there a little bit,” Hawerchuk said. “Then being the third (game) in three (nights), how much did we have left?

“We just got off to too poor a start. Our start wasn’t the best and we’ve kind of addressed that the last couple of days here.”

Hawerchuk admits his young club may have run into penalty trouble trying to do a little too much, but still they can ill afford taking a slew of penalties if they are going to get back on track this weekend.

“I think when the mind is tired sometimes you do too much and you’re not recognizing certain situations,” he said. “We’re making the game harder for ourselves.”

Game time Thursday night is 7:30 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: Hawerchuk has been rotating goalies David Ovsjannikov, Ruan Badenhorst and Propp and that could continue through the remainder of the season. “Nobody has grabbed the ball or really made us think that, ‘Man, we really got to go with this guy,’” Hawerchuk explained. “Until that happens, we’re just going to rotate.” . . . Kirill Nizhnikov, who has two games remaining on a five-game suspension for a slashing major, will be eligible to return Saturday against Peterborough. . . Colts rookie centre Jason Willms celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday.