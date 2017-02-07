The Fiends of Winter arrive in Barrie this week.

The Sparrows, a post-hardcore band out of Toronto, headline Thursday's show, which includes New Damage Records label-mates Heavy Hearts and Life in Vacuum.

The Sparrows began six years ago, but the current lineup came together just over two years ago.

Dan Thomson, guitar and vocals, is the only original member of the band.

“I wanted to start one with the same kind of like-minded individuals and (it’s) changed over the years, but stylistically especially, this is a lot of closer to what I wanted to play,” Thomson said. “Having people that get that has become more and more important and hard to find.

“The nice thing about the band is people are going to take different stuff from it, and that right there is what we’ve always tried to do,” he added. “There are always going to be the heavier aspects, (but) the transition between quieter (and heavier) has always fascinated me.”

Elements of both can be found on Let the Silence Stay Where it Was album, released last October. It is the second album for the Sparrows, but the first full-length record under the Toronto-based heavy music label New Damage Records.

It was also first album written entirely by all four members of the band and the process had its challenges.

“I was a bit stubborn about it at first, but enjoyed the process. It was nice to see everyone’s perspective,” he said. “The challenge was to make it a Sparrow song.”

It was also an eye-opening experience for him. Drummer Jon Busby went to the extent of teaching himself how to play a guitar to show the rest of the band his contribution to the songs.

Justin Sears and Kevin Dennison round out the Sparrows.

Their music also reflects some of the angst and frustration from injuries and transport problems that resulted in cancelled tours and unwelcome downtime.

Thomson had one of the injuries - a torn tricep - which took a good six months before he was pain-free. When they began writing songs again, he could only play the guitar sitting down.

The album’s title, Let the Silence Stay Where it Was, summarizes it for Thomson, but he said it does mean something different for each member of the band and it was Dennison that came up with it.

The four musicians have performed at numerous places over the years: SXSW, NXNE, CMW and Ottawa Bluesfest, but one of their favourites is Barrie, particularly the Foxx Lounge.

“I’m really excited to go back plus they have board games there. It was great because we played Scrabble for two hours in there,” he recalled.

“Honestly I love Barrie; one of my favourite cities. The last time, we showed up early and wandered around. I would say it was treasure of Ontario, but weather’s so crazy I wouldn’t want to live there.”

Thomson grew up in a musical family. His father was a drummer who liked listening to a lot of blues. The music in his house ranged from Black Sabbath to Neil Young, a musician he particularly admires for his range.

Still, he didn’t start out in music and didn’t take it seriously until he was 17 years old. He wanted to be a teacher for a long time and had applied to university when he and a bunch of friends went to see a band play and Canadian indie-rock band Moneen was on the same bill.

“That changed everything. It went from hobby to everything I cared about,” said Thomson, who described Moneen’s performance as beautifully chaotic. “Within the first song, I was blown away.”

The Fiends of Winter is the first tour organized by New Damage Records. Each band is taking turns headlining shows throughout Ontario. Heavy Hearts is from Niagara-on-the-Lake and Life in Vacuum, a project of Sasha and Ross Chornyy, hails from Waterloo.

The Fiends of Winter tour lands at the Foxx Lounge Rock Bar & Hotdoggery in downtown Barrie (16 Dunlop St. E.) on Thursday. Doors open for the 19-plus event at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.