After almost a week, police continue to search for a missing Barrie woman.

OPP have joined city police in the search for 72-year-old Mandy Thompson, who suffers from dementia and went missing Friday morning from her Laidlaw Drive home in the city’s north end.

Police say they are hoping to get leads from residents.

Barrie police and provincial police have set up a command centre at Calvary Community Church, near Penetanguishene Road and Georgian Drive, in their efforts to locate Thompson.

Video surveillance from a nearby business provided to police over the weekend led searchers to the area.

Police were using a provincial police helicopter, snowmobiles, search and rescue teams, police dogs and drones on Tuesday to search for Thompson.

Anyone living in Oro-Medonte Township, east of Penetanguishene Road, is asked to check their properties – including barns, sheds, vehicles and garages.

But residents in the original search area near Laidlaw Drive and Livingstone Street West are also asked to be vigilant, according to Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers.

“We’re continuing the search in the north end of Barrie and into Oro-Medonte Township east of Barrie,” she said. “We’re still looking in the area near her house, so we want people to check their properties.”

Thompson is described as white, five-foot, eight with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and white running shoes.

Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford said between 15 and 20 officers were involved with the search on Tuesday.

“It’s been a few days since she went missing and we are very concerned for her safety,” she said. “But we remain hopeful and it’s still an active search at this point.”

A Barrie police officer has been with the family since Thompson went missing on Friday.

“It’s for added support. Also, the officer is there to keep the family informed of any update and also to be there in case (Thompson) came home,” Bamford said, adding family and friends have made posters that have been placed on mail boxes and hydro poles throughout the city.

“Some people, who have never known Mandy, have created search teams themselves,” she said. “We’ve seen them out in parks and in fields trying to assist us in any way they can. It’s amazing to see how the community rallies together despite whether they knew her or not.

“The family has expressed gratitude through the police for all the kind words they have received and the help the community is doing for them," Bamford added.

Before Tuesday’s ice storm blew into the area, searchers were aided by an OPP helicopter that was flying over the Oro-Medonte area, essentially searching the area already covered on the ground, often in difficult terrain, Bamford said.

“It is challenging for the officers who are out there, physically and mentally,” she said. “We’re all hoping for a positive outcome. All the officers — whether you are with the canine unit, part of the search team or in the air, — everybody is hoping for that same positive outcome. We’re still going to do our job.”

Barrie police have set up a direct tip line specifically for the search.

Residents with information are asked to call 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

