Georgian College hospitality students had an opportunity to meet face-to-face with potential employers on Tuesday.

The annual Connect 2 Careers hospitality job fair at the Barrie campus was expected to draw upwards of 1,000 students looking for co-op positions and employment.

The fair was organized by students for students, according to Samantha Rockett, chairwoman of the event, who added more than 70 businesses took part.

Students came from areas such as hospitality management, travel and tourism, recreation and leisure services, golf and culinary programs.

“It’s one of the largest hospitality career fairs in Ontario. I know a lot of the companies will be hiring more than half of their employees today. They come to hire,” Rockett said. “They can do interviews there and hire them on the spot. Some of them will also conduct interviews on Wednesday at the school.

“We have all of these employers in one place. If students were to contact them individually, it would take them weeks,” she added. “This way, it’s face-to-face and they get a first impression with the employer so they can put a face to the resume. With an email or on the phone, it might be a lot harder.”

Second-year hotel and resort management student Thomas Miller was busy handing out his resume on Tuesday and hoping to land a job.

“This is everything you want in terms of trying to get your handshakes in and your name out there,” he said. “When all these businesses are in one building, you can network with everyone and it’s a great way to get your name out there.

“I like this interaction. I can go up and shake their hand, look in their eyes and say, ‘This is what I want to do’. I want to be in the work force in the fall and hit the ground running.”

Joey Drover, assistant food and beverage manager at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club near Barrie, said the Connect 2 Careers job fair works for students and employers.

“It’s good for students because it’s kind of one-stop shopping. You can meet different industry representatives and find what you’re actually looking for,” he said. “For businesses, you can put a face to the name. Instead of an email, you can get past all of the noise and actually meet the person.

“We’re hoping to hire today,” he added. “We’ve got some good applications so far so we’re going to be calling some people and find some good staff.”

