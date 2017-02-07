Celine Dion was left visibly stunned when two fans turned a recent meet and greet in Las Vegas into a proposal.

The singer, who lost her husband Rene Angelil to cancer just over a year ago , was not expecting superfan Austin McMillan and her boyfriend to seal their love in front of her on Friday, when he got down on one knee backstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The lucky bride-to-be posted a photo of the moment she accepted her new fiance’s proposal as a shocked Celine looks on.

Her caption read: “when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL!!! there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream...

“i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend. God’s timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!!”

Under another shot of the newly-engaged couple kissing, Austin wrote: “@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn’t mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal. I’m still floating around in the clouds over here feeling like it’s a dream!! my heart is so happy!! what a dream come true.”

And it appears the superstar could well make another appearance at the newly-engaged couple’s wedding.

Austin, 24, tells Entertainment Tonight, “Celine was shocked and I was too. She was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband. Then (she) invited herself to the wedding!”