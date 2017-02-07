BREAKING: Worker dies at Severn Quarry

The OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating after a worker was killed on the job Monday in Severn Township.

The fatality took place at Walker Aggregates Severn Quarry Monday afternoon, confirmed Ken Lucyshyn, executive vice-president of aggregates and construction for Walker Industries.

Neither the identity, nor age, of the victim have been released, however next of kin has been notified. Lucyshyn added the victim was a nearly five-year veteran at the quarry and an employee of Walker. He described the victim as "a family guy."

“We're really sad about that,” Lucyshyn said. “Our real concern is to take care of the family.”

The company is also looking after the approximately 25 employees who work at the Severn Quarry.

“We shut the quarry down today and we have them all huddled up with some grief counselors,” Lucyshyn said.

Located on the Carden Plain, the Severn Quarry began operation in 1999. The Walker website indicates the local asphalt, concrete and road construction industries are served by the extraction of the Bobcaygeon and Gull river formations at the site.

Investigators from the OPP and the Ministry of Labour arrived on the scene late Monday afternoon, but darkness and weather conditions soon halted their progress. The scene remained secured overnight and crews were back at it Tuesday morning.

Walker is committed to determining what Lucyshyn could only refer to as a tragedy.

“We will do our own internal investigation as well,” he said. “We'll be working side-by-side.”

Further comment from the Ministry of Labour is expected later Tuesday.

