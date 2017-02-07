Fears that American racism is bleeding north across the border prompted the national media to question Barrie’s diversity in a Marketplace special report.

In its recent CBC segment, concerns that racial intolerance has peaked since President Donald Trump took office, led a film crew to test how bigoted Ontarians actually are.

With actors attempting to sell ‘Make Canadian White Again’ and ‘White Power’ T-shirts in downtown Toronto, Alliston and Barrie, it should come as no surprise that some people anteed up the $10 for a shirt.

But the real kicker came when reporter Asha Tomlinson made an aside to the camera saying Barrie was “one of the least diverse cities in Canada.”

After watching the show online, Mayor Jeff Lehman took umbrage with the over-the-shoulder comment.

“My answer to Marketplace would be that I would like to invite them to come back to Barrie,” Lehman said.

“We’ll go for lunch - their choice of Thai, Caribbean, Korean or Vietnamese food – then we’ll meet with one of the Filipino-Canadian associations in Barrie, visit with the South Asian Association regarding their membership and events, and attend a Black History Month concert.

“While we may not be as diverse as Toronto or some of the largest cities in Canada, we’re far from the least,” Lehman added.

With Trump’s election promises to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico still getting airplay, and his executive order banning Muslims from entering the U.S. (which has been lifted temporarily as the U.S. courts attempt to determine its legality) frayed nerves on both sides of the border are calling Canadians’ racial diversity into the debate.

Markeplace’s media analyst, James Rubec, has been keeping track of hate speech on social media before, during and since the U.S. election and he determined intolerant language has risen 600% in the past year alone.

In Alliston, the heart of what the CBC refers to as Simcoe-Grey MP Kellie Leitch’s constituency, the CBC’s mock racists were able to sell several T-shirts with pro-white slogans.

They weren’t able to sell many in Toronto, but did sell two in Barrie.

But that’s before James Templin stepped in.

With the actors parked across the street from Hope City Church in downtown Barrie, Templin and a friend are shown running across Dunlop Street West to put a halt to the shirt sales.

“I’m against racism like you wouldn’t believe,” Templin said at Hope City on Tuesday.

As he tells Tomlinson in the Markeplace video, his grandparents were in the Birkenau concentration camp in Poland during the Second World War, and when he heard about the racist T-shirt sales, he got mad.

“I said, ‘This is my city, this is bull crap’. But I didn’t actually say bull crap,” he said a little sheepishly.

Templin said he felt foolish when he found out it was a set-up, but maintains Barrie is a tolerant society.

“I think we’re second to Toronto in cultural diversity. It doesn’t matter what race or religion a person is, we should be open and accepting to everybody,” Templin said.

Lehman points out that Statistics Canada’s 2011 National Household Survey shows there were 22,350 immigrants living in the Barrie Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) that includes Springwater Township and Innisfil.

“That’s 12% of the population, which ranks us 18 out of 33 cities – right in the middle of the pack,” Lehman said.

“When you consider that only counts the 33 largest urban areas, and there are hundreds of cities in Canada, I would be willing to bet Barrie is among the more diverse cities in Canada,” he said.

Farman Khan, a Barrie man who attended the vigil at the Barrie Mosque on Friday to remember the six men slain in Quebec City, said he doesn’t believe Barrie is a racist city.

“To me, in the five years I have been here, I’ve never come across racism here,” Khan said.

However, he believes if there is a misconception, it’s due to Barrie’s lack of marketing that it is a diverse community.

“There’s a lack of visibility of minorities, a lack of promotion of the Local Immigration Partnership Council, of which I am a member. Many people don’t know that we are a diverse city,” Khan said.

