Super Bowl 51 finish a classic
New England Patriots fan Derek Dalziel was a happy dude Sunday night after watching his team win the Super Bowl 35-28 in a dramatic overtime contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Dalziel took in the game, and enjoyed complimentary chile, at the Last Shot Bar and Grill in Thornton.
