The Stayner Siskins and Alliston Hornets, powerhouses during the Provincial Junior Hockey League regular season, both lost playoff games on the weekend in the first round of the post-season.

The Hornets opened their best-of-seven series against the Schomberg Cougars last Thursday with a 6-1 win, and followed that up with a 5-2 victory on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

Alliston's Drake Board and Ryan Young both turned in three-point nights with a goal and a pair of assists as the Hornets also went 4-for-6 on the power play. Devon Gillham, Stephen Nosad and John Gage also scored for the home team.

On Sunday at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, the Hornets dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to the Cougars, with Connor May striking 5:51 into the extra frame to complete the hat trick. Linden Sturrock scored the other Schomberg goal, with May picking up an assist. Scoring for Alliston were Gillham and Young, who had a pair in the third period to send the game to overtime. Board and Nosad assisted on both third-period goals.

Schomberg goalie Vince Michelizzi stopped 48 of 51 shots, while Alliston's Mike Masucci made 13 saves on 17 shots.

Game 3 of the Alliston-Schomberg series goes Thursday night in Schomberg, followed by Game 5 on Sunday evening back in New Tecumseth.

Following a 6-3 win over the Caledon Golden Hawks in Game 1 last Thursday, the Siskins fell 5-3 on Friday night as the Golden Hawks tied the series at 1-1 at Caledon East Arena. Ben Skuce, Jordan Taylor and Kevin Boyd scored for Stayner, while Ben Hughes picked up a pair of assists. Matt Magliozzi led the way offensively for Caledon with two goals and an assist, while Ryan Mouser, Nicholas McNutt and Josh Hachey had single tallies. Christian Hauck had three assists for Caledon.

Game 3 of the Stayner-Caledon series goes Thursday night in Schomberg, as the Cougars look to go up 2-1.

Elsewhere in PJHL playoff action on the weekend, the Penetang Kings and Orillia Terriers are tied at 1-1 in their series, while the Huntsville Otters have a 2-0 lead on the Midland Flyers.

Game 3 of the Terriers-Kings series is slated for Friday night in Penetanguishene, while the Otters and Flyers are back at it on Saturday night in Midland.