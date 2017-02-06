The Barrie Police search and rescue teams will continue their search today for Mandy Thompson who went missing last Thursday.

Investigators will continue to canvass the area of Laidlaw Drive to speak with witnesses, while search and rescue teams, along with Georgian Bay search and rescue volunteers, continue to search extensively in the area of Sunnidale Park.

Thompson is described as a white female, 5’8”, with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and was wearing white running shoes.

Police ask residents to check their backyards, sheds, vehicles and garages for the missing woman.

Anyone who has external video surveillance and resides in the Laidlaw Drive, Hanmer Street West, Ford Street, Anne Street North, Livingstone Street West areas, is asked to contact police. Investigators are looking for any information that could provide further leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or anonymously submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com