Meetings of reminiscence

Once a month, a number of distinguished scholars from the ’50s meet for breakfast at the Orillia Curling Club.

The sole purpose of this gathering is to solve major world problems and hopefully make new ones. At the January meeting of this illustrious group of intellectuals, Bob Switzer, a kindly old curmudgeon of no fixed address, brought a few pictures of us in our prime and as an afterthought brought along a page of cheerleader cheers, which I found strange. I never realized he had been a cheerleader. A basketball and football player, yes, but a cheerleader, never. Even the thought of him prancing across the field or gymnasium in a tight blue sweater and little white skirt fills me with an odd feeling, not unlike the time I swallowed a tadpole.

As I skimmed through these ancient chants, I was suddenly 16 years old, face-down in the muddy field behind ODCI as some big bruiser from Barrie Collegiate (a vicious band of Neanderthals if there ever was one) ran over me. I should have perished, but through the ear-hole of my helmet, I heard that never-to-be-forgotten anthem of inspiration.

“Chica laca, chica laca, chow, chow, chow, boom-a-lac, boom-a-laca, bow wow wow. Chica laca, boom-a-laca, who are we? Orillia Collegiate on to victory!”

My heart soared: My exhausted muscle (I only had one) was filled with a sudden burst of exhilaration and energy. I leaped to my feet ready to charge into battle once more, until the same guy knocked me down again. I stayed down. No sense being stupid about it.

Do you remember those cheers? That’s you, folks from Orillia. I doubt Barrie had cheerleaders; the chants and complicated formations would have been beyond their mental and physical capabilities. They are nice people, but –

I wonder who wrote them in the first place. They have been around for a long time hence, the Themistocles, Thermopylae, the Peloponnesian War cheer. I can see a bevy of fair maidens chanting that one as the Greeks went off to war.

Of course you remember them. Stand up right now in front of your kids running for the door and belt out the old school song. Come, all you sons of the old OCI. Get in there and fight and never say die. (Obviously, written before the Women’s Lib uprisings of the ’60s. They would never have let them get away with that ‘sons’ crap.) Please excuse the flipping back and forth between OCI and ODCI. There was also ODC&VI. It’s all very confusing, but that’s Orillia.

I don’t remember singing the original OCI version much. We weren’t like British soccer fans of today, who sing all the time. Well, maybe not all the time, but certainly before they run amok, burn the opposition’s locker room down and chase the officials out of the stadium.

It is quite an experience, getting together with guys you went to school with some 60 years ago. You might find this hard to believe, but one or two of them have changed a wee bit. There seems to be an astonishing lack of hair around the table. The few of us blessed with our original tresses don’t like to mention it. We just look knowingly at each other and snicker. I’m embarrassed to say some of us – well, not me, but some – have added a pound or two. Had we still been playing today, the first-aid squad wouldn’t carry us off the field on a stretcher. They’d need a front-end loader.

One thing, though: There are never any of the ladies there. I don’t think there is any particular reason for that. But I suspect if I was a 75-year-old grandmother and even great-grandmother, my idea of a delightful Friday morning wouldn’t be to sit with a bunch of loonies and listen to them reminisce about their exploits on a football field or basketball court back when the Earth was young. I would rather stay home and do my nails.

