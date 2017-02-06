Grizzlies keep rolling with wins over Centennial

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s volleyball teams had a pair of solid games on Sunday afternoon as they hosted the Centennial Colts at the Georgian Athletic Centre in Barrie.

The Georgian men’s team made short work of the Colts winning in straight sets, 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-12).

Barrie natives Jake Edwards and Adam Bielby, as well as Haileybury's Trevor Recalla, all tied for the team lead with 10 points each on the afternoon.

Georgian continues their impressive streak as they remain the only undefeated team in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) with a 16-0 regular-season record.

The Grizzlies finish their home schedule at a perfect 9-0 with two road games remaining.

The team has already secured a direct bye to the OCAA men’s volleyball championship presented, Feb. 23-25, hosted by Mohawk College in Hamilton.

The women’s game featured two teams jockeying for playoff position coming down the stretch of the regular season.

It was a very tight battle throughout, but in the end it was the Grizzlies who came back to take the victory, 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20).

Barrie's Ashley Mavreas had a big day for the Grizzlies scoring 23 points (18 kills, 4 aces, 1 block) while teammate Kelsey Watson, also from Barrie, was strong once again with 16 points (8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces).

The win guarantees the Grizzlies will host a crossover playoff game as Georgian can finish no higher than third and now lower than fourth in the OCAA's East Division standings.

They sit in a tie for third place at 11-5 with the Loyalist Lancers.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will wrap up their regular seasons with a pair of road games this weekend when they travel to face Fleming on Saturday and Loyalist on Sunday.