Four badminton players off to provincials

SUDBURY -

The playoffs started for the Georgian Grizzlies badminton team this weekend as they competed at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) East Regional Championships at Boreal College in Sudbury.

Georgian’s men’s doubles team of Ethan Zhao and Eric Kern finished in second place with a 4-1 record.

The mixed doubles team of Barrie native Tammy Do and Philip Bruce went 3-2 during play, which put them with a solid third-place finish.

By finishing in the top three in their respective disciplines, both teams have qualified for the 2017 OCAA badminton championships, which will be hosted by Georgian College in Barrie on Feb. 17-18.

The top collegiate badminton players will be on hand competing in men’s and women’s singles as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. The top two finishers in each discipline will qualify for the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) championships, which take place March 9-11 at Seneca College in Toronto.