The calm before the storm, as they say.

Environment Canada is calling for snow today in Barrie, then a 60% chance of snow Monday night with a low of -4 degrees Celsius.

It gets bad Tuesday.

The forecast is a 60% chance of snow or ice pellets in the morning and periods of freezing rain beginning then, extending into the afternoon and changing to rain.

An east wind at 30 kilometres an hour will gust to 50 km/h, with a high of +1 C.

It will be windy Tuesday night, with periods of snow or rain and a low of -3 C.

The city's winter control crews have been getting ready.

Plows were clearing slush off arterial roads from midnight to 3 a.m. Monday, and trucks were on the road applying salt at 8 a.m.

On secondary roads, once the salt trucks were finished on priority roads, sand was being applied to residential streets Tuesday.

City crews were in Sunday, plowing and sanding priority sidewalks. They completed operations at midnight, but will be dispatched again Monday if needed.

The plowing and sanding of residential sidewalks started at 4 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. Monday.

Don't forget the Overnight Parking Bylaw, which bans parking from 3–6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01–7 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31. This ensures the city can completely clear streets of snow and that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

For up-to-date information on Winter Control, visit barrie.ca/snow.