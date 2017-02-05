More than 90 brave souls take the Polar Plunge
Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood took part in the Polar Plunge Sunday afternoon during the Barrie Winterfest. Money raised by more than 90 brave participants went to Special Olympics Ontario. The cool event was presented by Barrie police, City of Barrie Aquatics and Barrie Fire and Emergency Service. Joining Greenwood for her plunge was Special Olympian Jason Helmond.
