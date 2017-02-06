Howard to play for another Tankard title

COBOURG -

Glenn Howard finds himself in familiar territory at the Ontario Recharge with Milk Tankard.

Howard, a 16-time provincial champion (including eight straight from 2006 to 2013), will defend his 2016 Tankard title Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre. The winner will advance to the Tim Hortons Brier national championship.

In Saturday afternoon's Page 1-2 game between the top teams after round-robin play, Howard scored two in the eighth and stole five over the final two ends to defeat John Epping 10-6. Epping must play a semifinal game for a shot at playing in the Tankard final.

Team Howard, which also includes third Richard Hart, second David Mathers and lead Scott Howard, has been resilient in battling back when down in draws this week.

“I'm so proud of my guys,” Glenn Howard said. “We got down a couple games this week and you hang in there, do your thing, do as best you can. Today, John got out in front of us and had control of the entire game and you don't give up.”

Small goals throughout the week – making playoffs and reaching and winning the Page 1-2 game – has led Howard to the final.

“That's right where we want to be and can't be any happier,” he remarked.

Epping led until the ninth frame. He was up 4-1 after the fourth, when he stole a point despite Howard in position to score three, and 6-3 after the sixth end.

After scoring two in the eighth, Howard's focus was to try and force one by Epping in the ninth and steal one in the 10th.

“All of a sudden we stole two in nine and it just came out of nowhere,” Howard said. “You don't give up. Until the last rock is thrown or you're mathematically eliminated, you keep playing.”

Howard said both teams played on challenging ice conditions.

“The ice is really tough. I can't sugarcoat it, it's not very consistent; it's very picky and both teams lost some really key shots and that makes it frustrating for both,” he said. “Some rocks, you put the broom down and you throw it the way you're supposed to and all of a sudden it doesn't turn out and you kind of scratch your head. That happened to both teams and we feel fortunate to win that game.”

Of course, Howard welcomes the direct trip to the championship final.

“We've already played 10 games, we don't need anymore games. That's enough,” he said. “We're right where we want to be and hopefully we get some luck tomorrow.”

Saturday's outcome was disappointing for Epping, who beat Howard in a round-robin draw Thursday night. He also defeated Howard in last year's Tankard Page 1-2 game before losing to him in the final.

“We controlled the game, but weren't our best today and they deserved that in the end. We just weren't sharp today,” Epping said.

Nothing less than a Tankard title will satisfy Epping on Sunday.

“It's everything we came here to do. Second really isn't acceptable to us,” he said. “We just need to win (the semifinal) and hopefully put ourselves in position to play them again.”

Epping will meet Wayne Tuck Jr., who won the Page 3-4 game Saturday night against Scott Bailey, in Sunday morning's semifinal at 9 a.m.

Tuck scored two in the 10th end to defeat Bailey 9-7.

Two tiebreakers were held earlier in the day Saturday as three teams had come out of the round-robin draws with identical 5-4 records. Codey Maus won 7-4 over Greg Balsdon, but lost 7-3 to Tuck Jr. who had a bye into the second tiebreaker.