City police are looking for a man after a hydraulic lift control panel was taken from the receiving dock of a Barrie grocery store early on New Year's Day.

Just after 2 a.m., video surveillance captured a man approach the back of No Frills on Blake Street, climb onto the dock area and remove the control panel.

He then fled on foot, heading east.

Police describe him as white, age 25-30, with a dark beard and goatee, and wearing a black toque, winter jacket, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the man, is asked to contact Const. C. Thanasse at 705-725-7025, ext. 2543 or at cthanasse@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.