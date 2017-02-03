(STAFF) — Ontario transportation minister Steven Del Duca and Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth announced funding on Friday for Barrie Transit from the province's Gas Tax Program during an event at the Barrie Transit garage on Welham Road.

The city will receive more than $2 million through the 2016-17 program and could see its funding increased to an estimated $2.5 million in 2019-20, $3 million the following year and $4 million in 2012-22.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman was also on hand for the announcement and said the funding will help the city respond to ridership demands.