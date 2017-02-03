As first responders struggle with a rising tide of fentanyl and other opioid abuse, local police are asking for the public’s help.

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe, Dufferin and Muskoka is offering a $1,000 cash reward during the months of February and March 2017 for information that leads to the seizure of illicit fentanyl or its derivatives for the purposes of trafficking.

The reward will also be given for information that leads to an arrest.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon, who is a former Crime Stoppers co-ordinator, said the anonymity of Crime Stoppers should encourage area residents to help police reduce the incidents of fentanyl abuse.

“It’s guaranteed, 100%, that any information that is received is totally anonymous,” he said. “When you call in, you are given an identification number and that’s how you’re known.

“Crime Stoppers doesn’t have the ability to reach out to you. When you, as a tipster, call in you identify yourself by your assigned number,” Leon said. “The input of residents is incredibly invaluable to us.

“The increase we’re seeing in fentanyl-related incidents is scary. In many case, it’s fatal or life threatening,” he added. “The bottom line is, people are dying. At the end of the day, if someone has information that can save a life, then it’s information that is extremely valuable.”

Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers said battling the fentanyl epidemic rests with more than just police.

“The fight against fentanyl and other opioids is a community job. It’s not just a police job or a health unit job,” she said.

“We want to get the safety risk off the street and take care of the medical emergencies that are happening, which is why you’re seeing the naloxone being carried by officers and firefighters along with paramedics,” Rodgers said.

“When see a community partner like Crime Stoppers specifically having a program that has a reward, it’s going to maybe give people the incentive to pass information along,” she added. “It may be as simple as being at a house party and knowing that someone is selling drugs or is in possession of drugs.

“Just being able to provide information that they may not think is significant can help us put the puzzle together to track down some of these people who are trafficking illegal drugs and get them off the street.”

South Simcoe police are also grateful that Crime Stoppers has announced the $1,000 reward, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher.

“The use of any illegal drugs is of concern, but the increased use of opiates has police across the country concerned,” he said. “We welcome any opportunity to bring attention to this community concern and applaud Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka for this creative initiative.

“We hope the community will avail themselves of this anonymous tip line to assist us in our fight against all illegal drug activity in our communities."

If you have information about suspected trafficking of fentanyl or derivatives, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

To learn more about fentanyl, visit www.facethefentanyl.ca.

imcinroy@postmedia.com