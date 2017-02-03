INNISFIL – A man returned home to find his front door kicked in here Thursday.

South Simcoe police were called to Lockhart Road and determined the culprits had entered the home between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police say it appears they were only in the home for a short period of time.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on Lockhart, between Yonge Street and 20 Sideroad during this time, is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.