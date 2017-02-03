OMB rules in company's favour

It's business as usual for an Oro-Medonte hospitality company.

Following a two-day hearing last month, the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) opted to grant Lazy Dayz Bed, Breakfast and Rustic Barn owner Kathleen Marrs's appeal to have her Horseshoe Valley Road business zoned to allow for special events such as weddings and birthday celebrations.

"We're very, very happy," Marrs said. "The OMB has made the decision, which is great. We'll continue to run the business as we have been in the past. So, we're very happy that we're going to be looking forward.

"We were cautiously optimistic that we would have a favourable decision. I think the decision is fair and reasonable."

In his 13-page decision, OMB member Richard Jones outlined his reasons for siding with Marrs in her appeal of township council's decision last year that saw councillors deny a zoning-bylaw amendment Lazy Dayz sought to continue holding special events on the agriculture/rural-zoned property.

Marrs was represented at the hearing by Toronto lawyer Al Burton, who said the part of the decision that reads "the maximum occupancy of the barn is 150 people and no occupancy of the barn is permitted between May 15th and November 1st annually" needs to be rewritten since it switches the order of the months in question.

"That's a mistake," said Burton, who noted he has contacted the OMB to rectify the problem. "It's supposed to be November to May."

Council's rejection last January to moving the property away from an agriculture/rural designation went against a recommendation from township staff that called for the application to be deferred again so a noise study it requested could be peer-reviewed.

Last April, private mediation was held between Marrs, township officials and members of the Cathedral Pines Ratepayers Association to allow her to hold events on the property for 2016 so further noise studies could be conducted.

"It is clear from the submissions that there has been multiple and progressive attempts by the applicant and the township to achieve a workable compromise," Jones wrote in his decision.

Andria Leigh, the township's development services director, said in an email the township received the OMB decision last Friday.

"In reviewing the decision it was determined there were two minor discrepancies and the parties (township, Lazy Dayz, Cathedral Pines residents) have requested the OMB to issue an amended decision, which we understand may take time," said Leigh, who declined to outline what those discrepancies in question are.

"They have been provided to the OMB for their review and determination - as this is a legal matter, the township cannot disclose further details."

Leigh said the OMB's decision is consistent with the township's position as outlined by both staff and Oro-Medonte legal counsel at the hearing.

"Despite the minor discrepancies, this does not change the intent of the OMB ruling," she said, noting the municipality will work with Lazy Dayz on a development agreement.

Jones added: "The devil in this particular matter is in the details, or more specifically the enforcement of these details relating to noise mitigation.

"In this regard, the order will address matters specific to the enforcement of conditions of approval, which the board regards as a necessary partner to the rezoning action."

Leigh said the township has retained a noise consultant to provide recommendations on measures that could be implemented to reduce noise on the property's boundaries.

"The township wanted to ensure that the recommendations would work and would be implemented on the property," she wrote. "With the OMB's decision, the noise consultant's recommendations are required to be implemented through the development agreement identified above."

But Marrs said she and her team have worked hard to monitor noise levels in the past and will continue to ensure those levels are observed going forward.

"We established voluntary limits quite some time ago, which we put forward, and just as we've done in the past, we will take steps to make sure those voluntary limits are met."

