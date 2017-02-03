Manager resigns from Leitch campaign

It has been a difficult week for MP Dr. Kellie Leitch.

Wednesday, her Collingwood office was targeted with a protest banner hung from the side of the building encouraging her to resign and now the manager for her campaign for the leadership of the federal Conservative party has resigned.

Nick Kouvalis posted his resignation on Facebook Thursday evening.

In the post he said that he is resigning his position “because it has become clear that I have become a distraction to the campaign.”

“When a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign,” Kouvalis continued.

Kouvalis’ use of Social Media has made headlines recently including self-confessed claims that he had been posting fake news to ‘make the Liberals go nuts'.

More recently he has been criticized for using alt-right terminology on Twitter — such as the word “cuck” — to insult critics who didn’t like Leitch’s ideas.

“The campaign should be solely about the candidate and their plans, not their staff’s beliefs, nor their staff’s conduct,” Kouvalis’s statement read. “It has also become clear to me that the pressures that come with a stressful campaign leadership role are not conducive to my personal wellbeing.”

Leitch remains a serious contender and is in second place on the fundraising front as of the fourth quarter of 2016, with only Quebec MP Maxime Bernier raising more money.

In a statement acknowledging the resignation, Leitch said “I understand and respect Nick’s decision to focus on his family and well-being,” and “we have a strong campaign and team thanks to Nick’s efforts.”

National co-chairs Sen. Con Di Nino, Dany Renauld and Sander Grieve “will manage the day-to-day operations on an interim basis,” the statement said.

Leitch debates the 13 other leadership candidates in Halifax on Saturday. Conservatives will elect a leader May 27.

with files from the Postmedia Network