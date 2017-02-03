Barrie will see a Friday full of lake-effect flurries and snow squalls, with a chilly high of -6 degree Celsius.

City salt trucks were on priority roads at 6:30 a.m. to address early morning flurries. Crews will be pushing back drifts on some roads in the south-end.

On secondary roads, sanders will be applying material to all residential streets after priority routes have been salted.

The plowing and sanding of priority sidewalks started at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until complete.

On secondary sidewalks, plowing and sanding started at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. today.

Don't forget about Barrie's Overnight Parking Bylaw; on-street parking is not permitted from 3–6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01–7 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31. This ensures the city can completely clear streets of snow so large emergency vehicles can get down roads.

For up-to-date information on winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.