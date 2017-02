Change text size for the story

Pianist Mary Kenedi will be unable to present her Happy 150th, Canada concert in Barrie on Wednesday.

Pianist David Schindler will be filling in for her.

He has a fun cabaret program planned for the Seniors Serenade concert on Feb. 8 at Grace United Church, 350 Grove St. E., at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Refreshments follow at 3:30 p.m. for $5.