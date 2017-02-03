It's not a matter of if, but how.

Barrie councillors say the 3.75% property tax increase for homeowners in the 2017 city budget must and will come down.

The question is how this happens, how far it falls and what the impact is on city services.

“I just don't think there's the appetite for it. I'm hearing it,” said Coun. Doug Shipley. “I mean, we hear it every year. I just think we're hearing it a little bit more this year.

“I'm definitely not happy with 3.75 (%), and I'm hearing it from the public too.”

That hike would increase taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on the same home were $3,847.

Shipley says there will be amendments to the budget at Monday's meeting, designed to lower the property tax increase, but once that's done, if it isn't near 3%, he has another plan.

“We give staff direction for 3%, I want to see it down to 3%,” he said. “We (city council) need to set the overall dollar value in the budget and I believe let them (staff) budget their own areas.”

Shipley would want staff to report back, so no front- line services affecting the day-to-day activities of residents are affected.

Council did give city staff direction, some months ago, to cap the 2017 property tax increase at 2.25%, excluding the 1% infrastructure levy.

Coun. Mike McCann also believes the property tax increase will settle in at about 3% this year.

“There seem to be some strong opinions we'll be able to get this down to close to 3%,” he said, after speaking to other Barrie councillors and city staff.

“I think we're really going to have to look at some of the service partners, and see if they can't find some room,” McCann said, agreeing he was aware this hadn't worked in past years.

Nearly one-third of this year's property tax bill for homeowners could go to the city's service partners – Barrie police, the County of Simcoe, Barrie Public Library, etc.

The Ward 10 councillor noted that 3.75% includes 1.96% more just to maintain the same service levels, primarily because of inflation and salary/benefit increases, and there's 1% to replace and rehabilitate Barrie's infrastructure - roads, bridges, buildings, etc. This year that 1% equals $2.5 million.

“We're looking at 2.96% right off the bat, as a foundation,” McCann said. “We have to find some reductions in (contributions to) the debt and the reserves and the amortization (the reduction of or paying off a debt with regular payments).”

The city’s debt at the end of 2016 was approximately $303.6 million. Projections for the end of 2017 and 2018 are $300.9 million and $350.8 million respectively.

There's also some recent data that Barrie residents aren't keen on higher taxes.

The October, 2016 community survey of 1,000 residents showed 32% of homeowners said they would like to see property taxes go down, even if it meant service levels dropped. Three years ago only 18% of homeowners surveyed said this.

The survey didn't ask which city services residents would rather do without, or at a diminished level, if their taxes were to decrease.

The survey also said 61% of those polled would minimize tax increases while maintaining service levels, and 7% would pay more tax to increase services. But in 2013, 72% would keep tax increases to a minimum while maintaining city service levels, and 11% would pay more property tax to increase services.

Policing is this city's largest single operating expense, and it represents almost 23% of the city’s net tax levy. The 2017 operating/capital police budget is nearly $50.38 million, or another $1.56 million, a 3% increase from last year.

The majority of the police budget, 97.5%, is for the salaries, benefits and overtime of officers and civilian employees. That's estimated to total almost $47.5 million in 2017, up from $45.7 million last year.

The County of Simcoe provides land ambulance, long-term care, social housing, children and community services, as well as Ontario Works, to the city.

The city's share of the 2017 county operating and capital budget is $21.4 million, up from $20.8 million last year, or by 2.8%.

Barrie's share of land ambulance costs is $6.1 million in 2017, up from $5.96 million last year.

The 2017 business and capital plan also includes, at this point, a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates.

For the average Barrie home which uses 180 cubic meters of water a year, the estimated 2017 cost is $326, an $8 increase from last year's cost of $318.

The sewer rate hike means an estimated annual bill of $463 in 2017 for that average Barrie home, or a $22 increase from $441 last year.

Adding the tax hike to the water/sewer rate increase would mean an extra $175 for that average Barrie homeowner this year.

Barrie's tax-supported, base operating budget for city operations spends $223.2 million, and requires a tax levy of $139.8 million.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Barrie City Hall and is open to the public.

This year the city again used a 'budget allocator tool' to ask Barrie residents how their tax dollars should be invested and to leave comments.

For each service they were asked whether to increase spending by 5%, maintain the service level or cut spending by 5%.

It was launched last November and closed Jan. 24; there were 373 submissions and 179 comments – a 38% increase compared to 2016 submissions.

In six of seven categories, a majority of respondents wanted to maintain service levels.

This comprised curbside collection, waste disposal and diversion (60%), parks and forestry operations (56%), road operations (51%), transit (63%), recreation (56%) and fire and emergency services (69%).

Only in culture was there a different result – 47% to cut funding by 5%, 32% to maintain it and 20% to increase funding by 5%.

Source: City of Barrie