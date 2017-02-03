A haunting prayer sung beautifully and without fanfare opened the Barrie Mosque’s Friday afternoon prayer meeting.

To the 200 men kneeling on the green carpet in the otherwise unadorned room, it was their traditional call to worship.

But to the more than 100 men and women seated in chairs and on the floor encircling the men on three sides, it was respectfully accepted with grace for what it was: a deeply spiritual moment being shared with the entire community.

The gathering at the local mosque to remember the six dead and many wounded in an unprovoked attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City on Sunday, was a unique mixture of people of all faiths and, very possibly, those with no faith at all.

But it wasn’t religion that brought people out to the hall mid-day on a blustery February afternoon; it was their belief that everyone remains free of persecution in Canada.

“Islam preaches against violence,” Imam Mateen Butt told the assembled audience.

“If somebody takes the life of a human being or causes them harm, it’s as if he had destroyed the entire world,” he said. “It says that not only in the Quran, but in every holy book. That belief encompasses all religions.”

Friday’s service followed a week where mourners gathered in mosques and arenas across Canada to mourn Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Aboubaker Thabti, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzedine Soufiane who were shot during their worship service last Sunday night.

A lone gunman, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Rev. Ruth McDonald of Simcoe County KAIROS, a Canadian ecumenical justice organization, emceed the vigil after the prayer meeting.

“We have come today from the community, because we are shocked and we are saddened by the attack that killed six people and wounded many others as they prayed, just like we did today,” McDonald said. “And we are here to stand with you, our Muslim sisters and brothers in love and in unity.”

More visitors, who had been sitting in adjacent rooms and downstairs in the main hall crowded into the chamber to hear the community leaders speak.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth called Sunday’s deaths “an evil act of terrorism.”

“They died simply because they were doing what every Canadian has the right to do, without fear, limitation or intimidation: to pray to your God,” Hoggarth said. “This action was not our Canada. This was the action of a man fueled by hatred, with a world-view corrupted by intolerance and ignorance. These are not the traits of Canada. This is not the character of the people here in Barrie.”

Next, Mayor Jeff Lehman spoke of the 2,500 immigrants Barrie has welcomed in the last few years and how as the mayor, he and council offered their sincerest condolences.

But then he said he wanted to speak as a Canadian and what it means to live in this country.

“As a Canadian, we hold as our highest value in this country – peace. It’s enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, along with the right to worship any religion, freedom of religion for all Canadians regardless of faith,” Lehman said.

“So when an attack occurs on places of worship, places of peace where you go to speak to your God, you expect peace and you expect safety. And so for people of all faiths, an attack on a place of worship is an attack on all of us. And so we all grieve with you.”

Michaele Sue Goldblatt of Barrie's Am Shalom Synagogue spoke on behalf of the Jewish community and Greg Neuman spoke for the Barrie Christian Council.

And Rev. Colin MacDonald, of Central United Church, spoke of word remembering, and how he interpreted its meaning during the coming days.

“It’s also about the families of those who were lost. This doesn’t just happen to an individual, it happens to a community,” MacDonald said. “And we are with you as a community to remember. And remember, in the deepest sense of the word, is to bring things back together again that have been taken apart.”

“Something has been taken apart in the Muslim community, something has been taken apart in the Canadian community,” he said. “So we tend to re-member, to bring things back together again.

“Never to be the same as it was, it can’t be, but to say we are in this together. We are re-membering with one and another,” he said.

After the service, Sana Malik, a Barrie Muslim woman who now lives in Toronto, said she had been impressed by the turn-out.

“What I’ve seen in Canada this week is exemplary,” said Malik. “The amount of inter-faith actual action I’ve seen after this tragedy shows that Muslims are being recognized for their humanity, not just their existence.

“Because this hurt us all.”

