There's little budge so far in Barrie's 2017 property tax increase.

Heading into Monday's budget meeting, it remains a 3.75% hike for city homeowners.

That would increase taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on the same home were $3,847.

But Coun. Michael Prowse, chairman of the city finance and corporate services committee, said there is hope for a lower property tax increase.

“We need to continue to challenge and in some areas push back on costs that are outstripping our residents ability to pay,” he said, noting councillors continue to work on the budget ahead of Monday's meeting.

“I would expect some changes to a few areas, including the operating costs at the city, by department, as well as the funding sources for capital projects as we continue to push for more 'pay-as-you go' projects with less reliance on debt.

“I would also expect amendments directing additional tightening of the water and waste water budgets as well as some cost recovery reviews. I believe the amendments we introduce on Monday, if approved, will get our increase much closer to a 2% year-over increase, plus the 1% strategic capital levy.”

Mayor Jeff Lehman also doesn't expect the 3.75% tax increase to hold.

“I expect we will bring it down,” he said. “I do expect both the capital and operating components to be under the microscope and potentially reduced.

“I believe we need to pay as we go for more of our projects and limit debt more than we are, so I am looking to reduce some of the proposed debentures (how the city borrows money). If we can accomplish this it will lessen the tax increase somewhat and also limit future costs.”

There is pressure from almost all spending levels with Barrie services, however.

Policing is the largest single operating expense, and it represents almost 23% of the city’s net tax levy. The 2017 operating/capital police budget is nearly $50.38 million, or another $1.56 million, a 3% increase from last year.

The majority of the police budget, 97.5%, is for the salaries, benefits and overtime of officers and civilian employees. That's estimated to total almost $47.5 million in 2017, up from $45.7 million last year.

City police have a force of 237 officers and 108 civilian; the 2017 budget calls for an increase of three new civilian positions.

New officers have not been hired since 2012.

But city police have a plan to add two more officers in each of the next three years, then increase the force by six officers in 2021.

“They (city police) have done a great job of reorganizing the department to drive efficiencies,” Prowse said, “but are projecting millions more over the next few years in additional sworn officers and added staffing.”

Capital expenditures in this year's police budget total $1.2 million, an increase from last year's amount of $850,000. There's also $400,000 for a future first-responders campus that would involve police being housed with other emergency services, and $88,000 for a radio system upgrade.

The County of Simcoe provides land ambulance, long-term care, social housing, children and community services, as well as Ontario Works, to the city.

The city's share of the 2017 county operating and capital budget is $21.4 million, up from $20.8 million last year, or by 2.8%.

This has been helped by a $1.3-million drop in the city's share of Ontario Works – as the province continues to upload this expense from local governments, but it's temporary. That upload is expected to end next year, leaving the county with administrative costs for Ontario Works.

Barrie's share of land ambulance costs is $6.1 million in 2017, up from $5.96 million last year.

“In this year's (budget) from the county, we are seeing all of our savings from the provincial uploading being used up in cost increases for other social services,” Prowse said.

“Future years will be even more difficult, especially if we can't keep our service partners (Barrie police, County of Simcoe, etc.) in alignment.”

Nearly one-third of this year's property tax bill for Barrie homeowners could go to the city's service partners.

Barrie's tax-supported, base operating budget for city operations spends $223.2 million, and requires a tax levy of $139.8 million.

Lehman also noted 1.4% of the 3.75% property tax increase is for infrastructure - comprised of the 1% infrastructure levy and another 0.4% for amortization, reducing or paying off a debt with regular payments.

“There's another several hundred thousand (dollars) in capital for the county and police, as well as debt charges for capital projects,” he said. “That means the actual operating cost increase is about 2%.

“That said, I believe the 1% levy is critical to fixing our roads, bridges and so on, rather than letting them deteriorate further and dumping those much higher costs on our kids.”

This levy, Prowse said, will over time deliver something in the order of an additional quarter-billion dollars of funded infrastructure work in the city - to replace and rehabilitate Barrie's roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure. This year that 1% equals $2.5 million.

But there are additional pressures from Queen's Park.

“We are in a unique business, one where the province with the stroke of a pen mandates additional municipal spending via reporting or services or accommodation, and the municipality has no option but to comply,” Prowse said. “We see this every year in accessibility requirements, environmental mandates and water and wastewater legislation.

“Even if we aren't mandated with service level increases, we typically see reporting requirements placed at our feet, with no funding attached, with the provincial expectation that the costs be paid through property taxes and user fees.”

The 2017 business and capital plan also includes, at this point, a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates.

For the average Barrie home which uses 180 cubic meters of water a year, the estimated 2017 cost is $326, an $8 increase from last year's cost of $318.

The sewer rate hike means an estimated annual bill of $463 in 2017 for that average Barrie home, or a $22 increase from $441 last year.

Adding the tax hike to the water/sewer rate increase would mean an extra $175 for that average Barrie homeowner this year.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Barrie City Hall. It is open to the public.

