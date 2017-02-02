The Barrie Mosque is opening its doors to offer the community a chance to show its support after an attack at a Quebec City mosque killed six men, Sunday.

Local Imam Mateen Butt said he felt it was necessary to open the Ferris Lane mosque’s doors to the public Friday afternoon.

“We are holding a half-hour service, and are opening the doors so everyone is welcome,” Butt said.

The shared prayer meeting is being held in response to the senseless killing of worshippers at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City less than one week ago.

On Thursday, mourners gathered at the Maurice Richard Arena, named after one of Montreal’s most honoured hockey heroes, to show support for the victims and their families.

Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane and Aboubaker Thabti will be honoured before their bodies are repatriated to their countries of origin. Belkacemi and Hassane are from Algeria, while Thabti is from Tunisia.

There will be prayers for the other three men —Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzedine Soufiane —killed in the attack at the centre culturel Islamique de Québec (Quebec Islamic cultural centre).

The funeral for the other three men will be held at the Quebec City convention centre, Friday.

The six men, aged 39 to 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire Sunday night.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The Barrie mosque will welcome the public, Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth at 1:30 p.m. for Friday afternoon prayers.

Guests are asked to enter through the back doors and women are asked to dress modestly.

