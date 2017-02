INNISFIL – Tires were stolen from two vans parked for display near Highway 400 between Monday and Wednesday.

South Simcoe police were called to the Mercedes dealership on Doral Drive and say the theft would have taken considerable time to complete.

Police are asking anyone with information about this theft to call 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.