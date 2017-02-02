The Georgian Cubs under-16 volleyball club won the U17 McGregor Cup held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie over the weekend.

The team will move up to the championship division for their next tournament.

The team includes, in the back row from left, Alex Kelly, Addy Kilfoyle, Emma Spence, Sophie Graszat and head coach Arlene Merkley. In the front row, from left, are Chloe Hamilton, Katelyn Cudmore, Avery House, Nicole Budd and Becky Gross.