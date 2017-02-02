Don't be fooled by a fake fire inspector in Springwater Township.

This man is unlicensed and does not represent Springwater Fire & Emergency Services.

It is working with OPP to investigate.

If you suspect that you have had equipment inspected by an unlicensed individual, you are asked to ensure that it is functioning properly and obtain an inspection by a qualified and licensed inspector.

If making a house call, any Springwater firefighter will be wearing a uniform, carry proper identification and will arrive in a Springwater Fire vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.