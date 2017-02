Change text size for the story

NEW TECUMSETH – Four people face drug charges after police raided an Alliston home Wednesday.

OPP, using a drug search warrant, seized cocaine, marijuana and cannabis resin with a street value of $2,500, along with a small quantity of cash.

Four males were arrested, two of them youths.

Three are charged with drug trafficking-related offences and one with drug possession.

All four were later released with Bradford court dates later this month.