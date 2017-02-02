The February Blues Festival unfolds across the county starting today.

There are live music acts from Bradford to Orillia with most of the musicians and singers concentrated in the Barrie area.

This year’s highlight is expected to be Jack de Keyzer’s Britain’s Got the Blues concert at the Barrie City Hall Rotunda on Saturday.

The multiple award-winning guitarist is a regular at Barrie’s jazz and blues festivals as well as at similar events in Montreal and Ottawa, France and Mexico.

“The British contribution to rhythm and blues is extensive,” said festival organizer Robin Munro, adding this year’s event has an emerging them of “the ladies sing the blues,” three top vocalists.

Jazz and blues singer Aura has performed with Duke Ellington and Quincy Jones and is living in Barrie. She will be making an appearance at the Innisfil Public Library’s lakeshore branch on Friday night.

Edy Ferrier, lead singer for Midland-based band Blues Connection, plays Canvas and Cabernet on Saturday night and Toronto singer Tia Brazda performs at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library on Sunday afternoon.

“Tia Brazda, she is so much fun and her music is blues-related (and includes) jump jive and swing. Very entertaining. She tours throughout North America,” said Munro, who likes to move artists to different spots to give them and the audience the same experience that Barrie receives year after year.

Some local venues, such as Sticky Fingers, like to program their own artists.

For those who are looking for an unscripted show, stop by the Rotunda for the Cabin Fever Blues Jam on Friday night. It draws musicians from around the county.

“It’s an open jam and all the equipment is there. People can just bring their guitar and/or their voice,” Munro said.

In conjunction with the February Blues Festival, the Barrie Film Festival will be showing a documentary on the Beatles as a part of Reel Stories.

Ron Howard directs The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years. It will be showing Saturday evening at the Uptown Theater.

Both events are part of the city’s Winterfest celebration, which includes numerous activities in downtown Barrie, from ice and snow sculptures to lumberjack shows and more. It runs Friday to Sunday.

The February Blues Festival runs from today until Sunday.

For full details of who plays where, visit www.barriejazzbluesfest.com.

Admission is free.