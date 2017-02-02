Concert a joyous experience

On Saturday evening, Sinfonia Toronto and pianist Kariné Poghosyan performed at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church as part of the Barrie Concerts series.

They were met by an expectant audience who filled the large hall to capacity.

Those expectations would be well met.

Sinfonia Toronto is a chamber orchestra made up of 13 string players, each one of whom is a virtuosic performer.

They are conducted by maestro Nurhan Arman, whose long career has evolved from that of a sought after concert violinist to a conductor who has worked with orchestras all around the world.

As the director of Sinfonia Toronto, Arman has brought attention to Canadian talent with two international concert tours and prize-winning recordings, including recordings of music written by Canadian composers.

Sinfonia Toronto opened the concert with a set of Spanish Love Songs, Op. 74, by Robert Schumann.

The first song, with its shapely phrases and nuanced dynamics, made obvious from the start the calibre of performance the audience could expect.

The players played with polish and finesse, attentive to every gesture of Arman’s expressive conducting and completely attuned to each other.

The swirling phrases spoke evocatively to the excitement of a First Encounter, as the piece was so named.

The second song, with its dramatic opening chord, and slower intensity, fittingly expressed the longing, tenderness and protestation of a Love Letter while the third, I Am Beloved, conveyed delight, satisfaction and, at times, something akin to incredulity, aptly bringing the exploration of love to a close.

This was followed by a Mozart String Quartet (No. 17, K 458, The Hunt) arranged for string orchestra by Arman himself.

Once again, the listener was taken on a journey from the graceful but somewhat teasing strains of the first movement, to the contemplative spaciousness of the second, to the bustling and purposeful third.

Following intermission, Poghosyan joined Sinfonia Toronto on stage.

An Armenian-American, Poghosyan’s career has brought her from a solo Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 23, to concert halls around the world.

Winner of numerous prizes and competitions, she completed a doctorate in music at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music where she now teaches.

Needless to say, it was a treat to be able to hear her perform in Barrie.

Her performance of Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in ‘A’ Minor was confident and expressive, a genuine conversation between piano and orchestra. Her stage presence was such that her rapport with the music and the other musicians was obvious, creating an inviting musical space for the audience to enter into a truly joyous musical experience.

The audience loved it.