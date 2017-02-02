Burl’s Creek up before tribunal

As one government agency nears the conclusion of its work on the Burl's Creek file, another entity is just entering the fray regarding a new project at the Oro-Medonte site.

After just completing a lengthy Ontario Municipal Board hearing, the Burl's Creek Event Grounds will again be front and centre later this month during an Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) tribunal in Barrie.

Burl's Creek representatives did not return a request for comment by press time, but Save Oro appears to be rallying its members to get involved in the hearing.

"This will be our chance to be heard about concerns and the issues surrounding the sale of alcohol in our community," the notice sent out to Save Oro members reads.

"The pending application is to allow the barn, that is located on Line 8 south, to be converted from a barn (in support of the farmers' market) to a full-time bar for over 500 people. This will be the only opportunity to speak about the granting of this application and the effect on our community."

AGCO spokesman Phil Serruya couldn't verify Save Oro's assertions regarding the large-scale bar project, only noting that Burl's Creek applied for a new liquor licence.

"In accordance with the Liquor Licence Act, this application was advertised to the public to allow local residents the opportunity to comment," Serruya said.

"The AGCO received a number objections to the application and, as a result, the Registrar of Alcohol, Gaming and Racing issued a notice of proposal to review the application."

That means the matter will now be reviewed by the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), which is an independent government of Ontario tribunal, during a two-day hearing slated for Feb. 21 and 22 at a Barrie hotel.

"The LAT will conduct a public interest hearing, where the objectors to the licence application will present their case," Serruya said. "Until that process has been completed, the AGCO cannot provide further information."

