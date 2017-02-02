Youth in Simcoe County are helping their peers who may be dealing with mental-health issues.

The New Mentality Group called Never Lose Your Flame, which works with New Path Youth and Family Services, has received a Dare to Dream grant of more than $3,300 from the Centre of Excellence for Child and Youth Mental Health.

The grant will enable the group to hold four events to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health among youth within Simcoe County, according to New Paths spokeswoman Dominika Zapolnik.

The youth-led group has been working in collaboration with New Path Care adult allies Debbie Shea and Laura Andrews.

“They have been thinking about planning these events since the summer and are thrilled that they will now officially be able to implement them,” said Shea, adding the events may include open mic nights, an information night and other events.

“New Path Youth and Family Services has been a leader in youth engagement within our community and the New Mentality group has been a great opportunity to allow youth to develop and create community awareness events for Children’s Mental Health Week,” Shea said. “This grant allows us to creatively educate the community about children’s mental health and let other youth see that there is a support network for those experiencing struggles.

"They don’t have to do it alone.”

In addition to hosting the events, youth will be responsible for remaining in contact with Dare to Dream, creating timelines and budgets and providing updates on the group’s progress.

In Simcoe County, it is estimated that more than 20,000 children and youth presently need help with mental-health concerns, Zapolnik said.

“Of these, only one in six seek out and receive the specialized treatment services they require,” she said. “Many who experience mental-health struggles often do so alone in fear of judgment and discrimination.

“Youth, in particular, are reluctant to seek help due to their struggles being minimized and fear of ridicule from their peers,” Zapolnik added. “Ending the stigma related to mental health will allow a community of support and encouragement, reducing the number of young people continuing to suffer alone.”

The Never Lose Your Flame, New Mentality group meets every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barrie Common Roof, 165 Ferris Lane.

Youth participants get high-school volunteer hours and gain experience in designing and implementing community events.

If you are or know of a youth who would like to get involved, visit www.thenewmentality.ca.

To learn more about New Path Youth and Family Services, visit www.newpath.ca.

