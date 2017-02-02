City police are looking for a man who fled security at a south-Barrie grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. a man was seen concealing an item in the cosmetics department at Zehrs on Yonge Street.

He left the store with the item in his pocket, police said, was approached by security and arrested. The man handed over the item and went back inside the store.

But near the checkout area, he turned and fled out of the store, across the parking lot and out of sight, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the man, is asked to contact Const. R. Trollope at 705-725-7025, ext. 2694 or at rtrollope@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.