Recounting Barrie’s history is a community effort and the Barrie Historical Archive is hoping city residents will share their memories.

Archive members held a monthly meeting Wednesday night where the first of the organization’s new six-part video series called Evolution of a City, chronicling the history of Barrie from the 20th century through to present day, made its screen debut.

In the video, former Barrie mayor Jim Perri talks about the Allandale train station and the development of the lakeshore around Kempenfelt Bay, including the creation of Centennial Beach. All the sand for the beach came from homes being constructed in the Letitia Heights area development, Perri notes in the video.

But the Barrie Historical Archive is about much more than the six-part series co-hosted by the former mayor, according to archive chairman Travis Doucette.

“I think people are interested in the archive because it’s addressing a need that we haven’t addressed before in our city,” he said. “It is a free online museum, available to all, 365 days a year from the comfort of a home or on a phone.

“It is an ever-growing collection of historical content capturing Barrie’s rich history in an archive where photos, videos, stories and events are promoted and celebrated,” Doucette added.

A community’s history is its identity, so photos and film clips can be invaluable when it comes to bringing the past to life, he said.

“It’s important that we have a place where we can celebrate and centralize our history,” Doucette said. “You really don’t understand how much photos mean until they’re the only things you have left.

“We’re always looking for films and slides and photos of Barrie,” Doucette said. “We want to make sure people's stories are told. When people understand the history of where they have come from, they are proud.”

Barrie Historical Archive is an incorporated, non-profit organization that is working towards charitable status, said Doucette.

“We’ve been working very diligently to make sure our (charitable status) application is everything it needs to be. We expect we’ll hear back (from the federal government) early next year,” he said. “But in the meantime, we don’t want the archive to go offline, which is why we’re appealing to the generosity of the public again for those who are able to give.”

Doucette said the archive, which went online in September of 2016, has a budget of $20,000 used to digitize photos and transfer film to host the more than 7,000 pictures and videos.

“All that is quite an expense - almost half our budget goes to web design and paying for historical events we host – but nobody in our group is paid. We’re all volunteers. Not a single person on the board gets paid.

“We are completely relying on the help of the community to keep this project running,” he said. “We’re showing that there is a large group who does care about Barrie’s history.

“The archive has been a wonderful asset to celebrate the stories of the people who created and built our city.”

To learn more about the Barrie Historical Archive, visit www.barriearchive.ca, email info@barriearchive.ca or call 705-500-2909.

imcinroy@postmedia.com