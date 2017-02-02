(Re: ‘No hard questions for service partners’ in the Jan. 18 edition of the Examiner)

As the calendar turns into a new year, Barrie city council once again goes through the budget process.

Every year a number is floated out there (3.75% this year) as a possible tax increase.

Every year we are warned that council will have to make ‘tough decisions’ to bring it down.

Eventually, a slightly lower tax increase is announced, and our councillors pat themselves on the back for a job well done.

In reality it is Groundhog Day; the same script every year.

Statistics Canada reports the Consumer Price Index for Canada is 1.5% for the year that ended November 2016.

How is it possible that council is considering raising our taxes more than double the rate of inflation?

How is it possible that when the service partners, including city police services and Barrie Public Library, presented their budgets for the year, there were few tough questions from councillors.

In fact, as written in the same story, it seems there were more compliments that questions.

How is this acceptable?

Councillors should be ready with tough questions, forcing the service partners to justify any increase in the budgets, instead they abdicated their responsibility to the residents of Barrie.

Councillors are supposed to be the stewards of our tax dollars.

Do they not care about fiscal responsibility?

Is it too complicated for them?

What other reason could there be?

For the most part city council does a solid job, but when it comes to managing our money, it fails miserably.

Mayor Jeff Lehman, it is up to you as the leader to stand up for the residents of Barrie and say ‘no’ outrageous tax increases.

Douglas Gray

Barrie