Paramedics revived a Barrie man, using Narcan nasal spray, after a suspected Fentanyl overdose Tuesday.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for further treatment by Simcoe County paramedics.

City police responding with an ambulance for a medical assist to a Little Avenue home located a 27-year-old man without vital signs at 4:45 a.m.

Police are warning recreational drug users that Fentanyl cannot be detected visually, or by smell or taste. It can also be sold by dealers as another drug.

Anyone with information about the use or sale of Fentanyl can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com