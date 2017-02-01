Kirill Nizhnikov admits hockey really wasn’t his thing when he was a young kid growing up in Moscow.

“I didn’t want to play hockey,” said the Barrie Colts rookie winger.

That all changed when Nizhnikov, at the age of seven, went with his dad to watch a hockey tournament. After the tournament, they went to a mall with a rink and his father asked him if he wanted to go for a skate.

Nizhnikov thought, “Sure, why not.”

So he took to the ice and a little while after he was approached by a hockey coach looking to recruit players.

“They had just built a rink and they were trying to build a team,” the 16-year-old Russian recalled the coach telling him.

The coach thought Nizhnikov had laced up the skates before and asked him to come and try out for his team.

Nizhnikov looked to his dad. He wasn’t sure since that meant his parents would have to drive him 160 kilometres each way, three times a week, just to practice.

“I was like, ‘Sure, why not. I’ll try it’,” Nizhnikov explained. “And I really liked it after.”

The Colts are certainly glad he decided to try hockey. The talented rookie has had to battle through injuries this season, but it’s clear the skilled winger has a huge upside.

“He had a rough patch there, but his last few games here you can see him really starting to turn the corner, which is a good sign,” Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk said of Nizhnikov, who has scored in his last two games.

“He understands the game well,” Hawerchuk added. “It’s just as a 16-year-old, sometimes you have to figure out, ‘Hey, how do I make it work?’”

Injuries certainly haven’t helped Nizhnikov with his development at the OHL level. He has suited up in just 29 of Barrie’s 47 games this season.

“I need to catch up on a lot of things right now,” said the feisty, six-foot-one, 190-pound forward, who has eight goals and four assists to go along with 40 penalty minutes this year heading into Thursday night’s contest against the Kingston Frontenacs at the Barrie Molson Centre.

“I’m not in good shape and my defensive game I have to keep working on,” Nizhnikov added. “I also need to keep moving my feet, so I can create more chances for the team.”

“I’ve never had this many injuries before. But again, it’s the next level. It’s not kids’ hockey anymore.”

Arguably the most gifted forward going into the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, Nizhnikov was selected by the Mississauga Steelheads with the seventh-overall pick.

The Moscow native, who had come to Canada with his parents four years earlier to play in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), couldn’t come to an agreement with the Steelheads and decided, along with agent Darren Ferris, not to attend Mississauga’s training camp.

With a Steelheads team that was considered the early favourites in the Eastern Conference, Nizhnikov wondered where he would fit in.

When a young, rebuilding Colts team expressed interest in acquiring him, he was more than open to the idea.

“Barrie’s a real good organization and me and my agent (Ferris), after the draft, decided Barrie is going to be the better place for me to play,” said Nizhnikov, who had 23 goals and 37 points in 27 games last year with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Nizhnikov also loved the idea of learning under a Hockey Hall of Famer in Hawerchuk.

“It’s a great experience to have a coach like Dale, because he gives you his secrets and he’s a real coach, and was a great player,” Nizhnikov said.

“There’s another reason I came here: for the ice time in Barrie,” he added.

The early September acquisition of Nizhnikov certainly came at a steep price for the Colts. When all is said and done, Mississauga will receive three second-round picks (2017, 2020, 2023), three third-round selections (two in 2019 and 2020) and a fourth-rounder in 2017.

It’s a price Barrie believes will be well worth it. Watch Nizhnikov gather speed skate through centre ice with the puck and burst over the opposing blue-line and it’s easy to see what makes him a dynamic offensive player.

“Especially when you see that in a 16-year-old,” Hawerchuk said. “It’s pretty exciting for the future, that’s for sure.”

Still, Hawerchuk knows it’s a process for his young forward. There’s only a select few 16-year-olds who can step into the OHL and start to have big success right away.

“He pretty much grew up in Russia, so it’s a little bit different,” he said of Nizhnikov. “He’s been over a few years, but still it’s a smaller rink, different type of game. I think with his strength and size he got away with a lot more in say bantam and midget where he could overpower people.

“That’s not quite the case here where you’re 16 and playing against 19- and 20-year-olds, but the future is bright for him.”

Nizhnikov is hopeful the injuries are behind him. He says he feels more comfortable with every game he plays and he’s only now beginning now to tap into that great speed.

“I think I can skate faster,” he said without hesitation. “I’m catching up on the speed right now. I’m not in good shape after the concussion, but I’m getting better and better.

“Hopefully for next season, I’ll be in great shape.”

A strong kid, Hawerchuk likes the fact the rookie has got some jam in his legs. Still, he needs to keep moving out there on the ice.

“When he gets his feet moving when he gets the puck, he’s really dangerous and things happen,” Hawerchuk said. “He has a tendency sometimes to not get his feet moving when he gets it and then it’s a hard game.

“We always talk about you can’t play this game from a standstill. So when he’s pushing the pace, and you can see it coming already, those are good signs.”

Nizhnikov idolizes the game of fellow Russian native and Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, and even sports the same No. 71.

“I don’t wear 71 because of him, though,” he said. “It’s just my lucky number, but I really like Malkin. He’s a really good player.”

And just like his idol did with the Penguins, Nizhnikov wants to find success with the Colts.

“I’m an offensive player and if I play my game, I can help the team win,” he said. “But right now, I need to catch up, because it’s really hard to play in the OHL.”

Game time versus Kingston on Thursday is 7:30 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: The Colts face the Bulldogs on Friday in Hamilton, before closing out another three-in-three weekend Saturday when they host the Sarnia Sting ... Hawerchuk is also excited with the development of rookies Tyler Tucker and Curtis Douglas. “’They’re getting time now and they’re starting to get excited about that. There’s opportunity for all of them. It’s what they do with it.”