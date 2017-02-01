This week’s column was originally sketched out as “Top 10 Reasons to Avoid Watching This Sunday’s Super Bowl.”

And then I started thinking about delish chicken wings and lasagna and, of course, the rare legitimization of one cold beer after another on a freezing February Sunday night.

So the theme has been expanded to include a few solid reasons to, in fact, catch the big game.

The coin toss says we’ll start with Reasons to Avoid.

1. The Brady Bunch as sit-calm: The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, are efficient robots programmed to dominate.

Since 2000, they’ve won 14 AFC East titles and have reached the Super Bowl seven times, winning four of those. This is, in the parity-clogged NFL, a dynasty.

Their so-called scandals (Spygate and Deflategate) fall short of the, um, usual NFL standards, focusing instead on technical, tactical advantage and nothing more.

If the Pats were interpreted by an architect, they’d be an uninspired insurance office with grey-carpeted hallways where the only smiles seen are small emoticons on very smart, very efficient phones held by very smart, very efficient employees.

2. So close but so far away: Watching the Super Bowl makes me think of the best football league we’ll never see. The NFL has all the buzz and glory. Unfortunately, it has one too many downs. The Canadian Football League, with only three downs, doesn’t have time for that grinding, one-yard-here, two-yards-there progress. The CFL game has more exciting passes built in, but, sadly, without the same sizzling hype. We need a hybrid league.

3. Forced education on an arcane subject: The NFL, with its Roman numerals attached to each year’s Super Bowl, owns that gladiator warrior feel. By extension, its fans feel comfortable going all ancient blood-lust-Coliseum crazy. The only problem is when, for instance, you see “Super Bowl LI.” We know that “Super Bowl Lee” is wrong. We know that “Super Bowl Lie” is just-as wrong. We therefore have to spend time Googling up “Converting Roman numerals” to know that LI means “51.” The definition itch has been scratched but, overall, a zero-sum gain.

And now, a few Reasons to Watch.

1. A chance to root for the underdog: I’m not a regular fan of the NFL, have no idea how good the Atlanta Falcons are and or what the spread is for this Sunday night, unless talking about the food mentioned way back in paragraph one.

No matter how good the Falcons are, they’re not as good as the Pats. In other words, go Falcons go!

2. Celebrating a league that celebrates supply and demand: The NFL’s regular season schedule has just the right amount of games – long enough to allow ups and downs in the standings and short enough to ensure that importance is baked right in to every win or loss. With a ridiculously long 82-game schedule, Gary Bettman and the NHL owners he works for still don’t get it.

3. Pure escape: Is it wrong to want to hide away from recent horrendous headlines, to instead hang with friends, a big screen TV, lots of beer and too much food? Well, that depends. I mean, some of those headlines are beginning to make me wonder if we’ll be around to watch Super Bowl 52.

4. Urgent message to friends Teresa and P.J., who for the last few years have been gracious Super Bowl party hosts happy to provide wings, lasagna, desserts and beer: please forget all the stuff above regarding not watching this Sunday night’s game.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.