Three Penetanguishene men face numerous charges from break-ins in Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Huronia West OPP responded to a vehicle colliding with a fence at a River Road East home at 7 a.m. Monday. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from Midland.

An extensive ground search by OPP led to the arrest of three men, age 19, 23 and 26.

All face breaking and entering charges, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police also believe the trio might be responsible for other break-ins and thefts in Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

All three were given future court dates.